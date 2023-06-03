The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

House lawmakers urge US to rally allies over China Micron ban

June 3, 2023
WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The Republican chairmen of two House of Representatives panels on Friday urged President Joe Biden's administration to rally U.S. allies including Japan and South Korea to defeat Chinese "economic aggression" in the wake of Beijing's effective ban on purchases of Micron Technology (MU.O) memory chips. Michael McCaul, who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House select committee on the Chinese Communist Party, sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urging the administration to take action after China targeted the biggest U.S. memory chip maker. China's cyberspace regulator...
