China's state planner holds meeting with private firms, including Baidu

Published Jul 10, 2023 02:43AM ET © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Baidu sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song BIDU +3.23% Add to/Remove from Watchlist (Corrects to clarify Li Qiang is head of the State Council, not state planner) BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday it held a meeting with private firms including Baidu (NASDAQ: ) and LONGi Green Energy Technology. The next step will be to continue to improve the communication mechanism with private enterprises and address the specific demands raised by them in a targeted...