The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

See the next generation of business class

December 1, 2023
Source: executivetraveller.com executivetraveller.com
News Snapshot:
Business class has long played second fiddle to opulence of first class. However, with more airlines looking to do away with first altogether, the once-clear lines between the two cabins are now increasingly blurred. When you think about it, it’s not at all surprising, given the latest pointy-end pews have moved beyond mere seats to fully-fledged suites with sliding doors and more space, alongside bigger video screens and even personal closets. Here’s a glimpse at what nine leading airlines have in store for high flyers in the near future. Japan Airlines A350 business class Travellers jetting between Tokyo and New...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter